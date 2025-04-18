What's the story

Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke has expressed his concerns over Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) middle-order batting in IPL 2025.

His comments followed SRH's recent loss to the Mumbai Indians at Wankhede on April 17.

Despite a strong 59-run opening stand from Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, the middle order once again failed to build on the momentum.

Meanwhile, MI's batters chased down the 163-run target in 18.1 overs with four wickets remaining.

