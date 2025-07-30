Manchester United prioritize Benjamin Sesko as main striker target

Manchester United have identified RB Leipzig 's Benjamin Sesko as their top target for a new striker this summer. The 22-year-old Slovenian has been linked with Newcastle United in recent days amid uncertainty over Alexander Isak's future. However, Manchester United are also in talks with Leipzig over Sesko, who has an informal agreement with the Bundesliga club allowing him to leave if an elite club makes an offer of around £70 million, as per BBC.

Transfer strategy Manchester United's pursuit of Ollie Watkins hits roadblock Along with Sesko, Manchester United are also interested in Ollie Watkins. However, Aston Villa have made it clear they don't want to sell the 29-year-old forward. The club understands that they can't overpay for Watkins due to his low resale value. Despite spending over £130 million on Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo this summer, Old Trafford sources say they don't need to sell players to make more signings.

Player profile Who is Benjamin Sesko? Sesko is one of the most highly-rated young forwards in Europe, with an impressive record of 39 goals in 87 appearances for RB Leipzig. He scored 21 goals in 45 appearances last season. Across two seasons, 27 of his goals have come in the Bundesliga from 64 matches. His height of 6ft 5in could add a significant physical presence to Manchester United's front line. Before playing for Leipzig, he scored 29 goals in 79 matches for RB Salzburg.

Financial planning Manchester United look to offload fringe players The report adds that Manchester United acknowledge that while they don't have to sell players to make new signings, some financial generation is necessary. This comes as they look for buyers for the remaining members of their 'bomb squad': Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Tyrell Malacia. These players were left out of the current Premier League Summer Series in the United States.