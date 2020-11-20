Gameweek eight of the Bundesliga 2020-21 season starts on Saturday. Six matches are set to be played tomorrow, besides three games on Sunday. Bayern Munich open the proceedings against Werder Bremen, whereas, Borussia Dortmund face Hertha Berlin. RB Leipzig too face an away test against Frankfurt. Here is the complete preview of gameweek eight.

Bayern Bayern hope to extend winning run

Bayern top the Bundesliga 2020-21 standings after claiming 18 points from seven games so far. It's a special moment for Hansi Flick, who will take charge of his 50th competitive game as Bayern coach. Since replacing Niko Kovac last November, Flick has enjoyed 45 wins, one draw and just three defeats. Robert Lewandowski has scored 11 league goals this season, two more than Bremen.

Dortmund Dortmund will want to make their presence felt

After losing the Der Klassiker against Bayern Munich in gameweek seven, Borussia Dortmund will want to make their presence felt. Dortmund have never suffered successive league defeats under Lucian Favre. In-form striker Erling Haaland has scored 11 goals in all competitions for Dortmund this season. They have the second-best defensive record so far in the league.

Battle Frankfurt face Leipzig challenge at home

Frankfurt will look up to Andre Silva against RB Leipzig. Silva has scored five goals already this season and will hope to continue his run. Frankfurt have faced Leipzig twice at home in all competitions this year and have won both. Leipzig are enjoying their best ever start to a season after seven gameweeks, with five wins, 16 points and four goals conceded.

Leverkusen Leverkusen out to pile the pressure on Arminia

Arminia have lost their last five games in the league and will hope to avoid another loss with Bayer Leverkusen visiting. Lucas Alario has been in prime form for Leverkusen, scoring a brace in each of the last three gameweeks. He has seven goals in total. Leverkusen are undefeated in the first seven league games of the season.

Fixtures A look at the fixtures of gameweek eight