Rafael Nadal reached the ATP Finals 2020 last four by beating 2019 champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in three sets. The world number two overcame Tsitsipas 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in London's O2 Arena. The 34-year-old had been highly consistent until losing serve to drop the second set, but fought back to dominate the decider. Here are further details.

Semis Nadal is set to face Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals

The 20-time Grand Slam champion is set to face Russian Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals. Medvedev is already guaranteed to win Group Tokyo 1970 with Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev contesting the remaining last-four place later on Friday. Medvedev had stunned Djokovic 6-3, 6-3 earlier to make it to the last four. Meanwhile, Zverev overcame Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Views Nadal sheds light on his performance

Nadal threw light on his game after the victory against Tsitsipas. "I was playing, I think, a great level of tennis for almost two sets," said Nadal. "The score was close, but in terms of feeling I felt that I was playing better than him. Then the situation changed. He won that game and then I was starting to suffer with my serve."

Feelings Nadal ecstatic after overcoming Tsitsipas

Nadal also said that since he found a way to win, he was very happy. "But it's always a good feeling when you are playing well and you're playing against the best players of the world. You know you're going to be in a tough fight. That's what happened tonight. I was able to find a way to win. Very happy," he said.

