Australia have replaced Team India in the ICC World Test Championship table after the governing body implemented a new evaluation system. The finalists for the inaugural World Test Championship will be decided based on the percentage of points earned by each team. The decision was made on the recommendation of the ICC Cricket Committee headed by Anil Kumble. Here's more.

Details How India conceded their top position?

Australia, who were trailing India on points, have now toppled Virat Kohli & Co. from the top of the table due to their superior percentage points. Australia have played three series and have 296 points. Meanwhile, India have 360 points after four series. However, Australia's percentage point stands at 82.2 while India conceded their top position due to their inferior percentage point of 75.0.

ICC Why did ICC implement this new system?

The ICC has gone in a positive direction. "Both the Cricket Committee and Chief Executives Committee supported the approach of ranking teams based on completed matches and points earned as this reflects their performance and doesn't disadvantage teams that have been unable to compete all of their matches though no fault of their own," Manu Sawhney, ICC Chief Executive, said in an official statement.

Quote Governing body approves recommendation from the ICC Cricket Committee

"The Board approved a recommendation from the ICC Cricket Committee, headed by Anil Kumble, to change the competition terms for the event to determine how series affected by the global pandemic are accounted for on the points table," the ICC said in a press release.

AUS vs IND Focus will shift towards the Australia vs India Test series

Australia and India are all set to lock horns in a four-Test series, starting in Adelaide from December 17 onwards. It's a crucial series for both sides in terms of getting valuable wins and improving their percentage point. Australia, who have been ruthless at home, will go into the series as favorites. India had been thrashed by New Zealand in their previous tour.

Information England and New Zealand are placed third and fourth respectively