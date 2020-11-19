Senior Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma arrived at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru on Thursday to begin his fitness training. As per ESPN Cricinfo, it isn't clear yet if the 32-year-old cricketer is at the NCA to finish his rehabilitation or take a fitness test. Rohit isn't a part of India's limited-overs squad for the tour of Australia. Here's more.

Rohit Rohit had been named in the revised Test squad

Rohit had been named in the revised Test squad to face Australia. This was after he played the last three games for Mumbai Indians in the recently-concluded IPL 2020 season. Rohit was expected to fly with the rest of the team to Australia directly from Dubai on November 12. However, a week prior to the departure, Ganguly had asked Rohit to exercise caution.

Views What Ganguly had said regarding Rohit?

Recently, Ganguly had said that Rohit is only 70% fit. "Rohit is injured at the moment. Otherwise, why would we leave out a player like him?," Ganguly had said. On his exclusion from white-ball squads, Ganguly said, "Why don't you find out from Rohit himself? That is why he is still not picked for the ODIs and T20s Down Under."

IPL Rohit helped MI win the IPL 2020 title

Rohit had suffered a hamstring tear in his left leg during MI's match against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai last month. The opening batsman missed the team's next four games, but came back for the last three, helping them seal the title with a match-winning fifty in the final against Delhi Capitals. Under Rohit's captaincy, MI won their fifth title.

Fitness test Rohit will need to clear the fitness test

Rohit needs to pass the fitness test at the NCA and only then he will head to Australia ahead of the Test series, which begins in Adelaide on December 17. Rohit will need to be cleared by the NCA staff and chief selector Sunil Joshi, who is also assessing the fitness of the player.

Duo It's unclear whether Rohit and Ishant will play warm-up matches