Manchester City have got off to a mixed start in the Premier League 2020-21 season. Pep Guardiola's side sits 10th in the standings with 12 points under their belt. However, they have a match in hand. Mid-fielder Kevin De Bruyne has found his touch and will be pivotal for City as the season progresses. Here are his numbers.

Involvements De Bruyne has been involved in four goals this season

De Bruyne has managed to score just once this season so far. The lone goal was a penalty. Interestingly, De Bruyne missed a penalty against Liverpool on gameweek eight ahead of the international fixtures. De Bruyne, who a world class playmaker, has contributed with three assists though. It's the joint-fourth best tally as he is tied alongside Bruno Fernandes, James Rodriguez and Marcus Rashford.

Premier League A breakdown of De Bruyne's numbers this season

The Belgian has scored one goal with his right foot (penalty). He has had 19 shots in total, out of which six have been on target. De Bruyne has hit the woodwork once as well. Notably, he has played a hand in creating two big chances. He has also contributed with five through balls and 15 accurate long balls.

Overall tally De Bruyne has terrific numbers in the Premier League

De Bruyne has won two Premier League titles, besides being adjudged Playmaker of the Year for in 2017-18 and 2019-20 respectively. In 161 appearances for Man City, the versatile mid-fielder has accumulated a total of 37 goals. He has 69 assists as well and is 13th in the standings. He went on to register a record 20 assists last season.

Information Man City need to step up this season