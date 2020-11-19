Veteran wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha was back at the Team India nets, showing signs of recovery from an injury with four weeks still left for the much-anticipated December 17-21 Test series opener against Australia in Adelaide. The senior player had damaged both his hamstrings during a short but successful Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 campaign for Sunrisers Hyderabad, in which he scored two match-winning half-centuries.

Saha Saha missed the IPL Eliminator and Qualifier 2

The 36-year-old keeper went on to miss the Eliminator as well as the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League campaign in UAE. In four games, Saha went on to score 214 runs at an average of 71.33. He hit two fifties with a best of 87 at a strike rate of 139.86. Saha smashed 24 fours and five sixes.

Nets Saha spent a considerable period of time at the nets

On Wednesday, Saha was seen facing throwdowns at the nets from the Sri Lankan left-arm specialist Nuwan Seneviratne and Indian right-arm bowler Dayananda Garani for a considerable period of time. He didn't keep wickets though. Meanwhile, the extent of his recovery couldn't be ascertained from the video uploaded by the BCCI media. Notably, he didn't look uncomfortable during his time at the nets.

Team India Saha in race to be fully fit

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly recently expressed confidence that Saha would be fully fit before the first Test with both Nitin Patel and Nick Webb working on his injury management. Saha is slowly getting into the groove in terms of fitness ahead of the four-match Test series. It will be an important period for him in order to get sharper.

Wicket-keeper Will Saha be preferred over Pant against the Aussies?

Earlier this year, Saha was confined to the sidelines in the two-match Test series against New Zealand, with the management preferring Rishabh Pant as the keeper. However, this time around Pant's poorl batting form in the IPL has not helped his cause. As per reports, Pant is also "slightly over-weight" and that has certainly not gone down well with the team management.

Saha vs Pant A look at Saha versus Pant in Tests