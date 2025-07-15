5 EU nations trial age-verification app amid child safety push

The European Commission has announced that France, Spain, Italy, Denmark, and Greece will trial a new age verification app. The move comes amid rising global concerns about social media 's impact on children's mental health. The app is based on the same technical specifications as the European Digital Identity Wallet, which will be launched next year.

App features Guidelines for online platforms The five countries involved in the trial can customize the age verification app according to their needs. They can either integrate it into a national app or keep it separate. The European Commission has also released guidelines for online platforms, directing them to take measures to protect minors as part of their compliance with the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA).

Legislation requirements DSA came into effect last year The DSA, which came into effect last year, mandates tech giants like Google's parent company Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and ByteDance's TikTok to do more in combating illegal and harmful online content. The new guidelines are aimed at helping these platforms deal with issues such as addictive design, cyberbullying, harmful content, and unwanted contact from strangers.