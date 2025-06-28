You can now use Gemini's 'Scheduled Actions': What is it?

Google has added a new feature called Scheduled Actions to its Gemini service. The update is now available on Android, iOS, and web platforms. The feature allows users to schedule commands for specific times or after certain events. To set it up, all you need to do is provide details about when and how often you want the action scheduled in the prompt.

User control How to manage your Scheduled Actions? Once a Scheduled Action is set up, Gemini will confirm and automatically enable it. Users can manage their scheduled actions by going to the profile menu on Android and iOS or through the side panel on web. This feature allows you to pause/resume or delete actions as needed. The web version even offers a more advanced editor for renaming, changing prompts/instructions, and scheduling daily, weekly, or monthly tasks.

Task management Useful for managing daily tasks Currently, Gemini users can have up to 10 active Scheduled Actions at a time. This feature is particularly useful for tasks like getting daily summaries of your calendar, to-do list, and unread emails or weekly news updates about your favorite artist. It can even offer outfit ideas based on a list of wardrobe items you give Gemini, or suggest new local cafes and restaurants to check out during the weekend.