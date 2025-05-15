5 tips to use Amazon Prime Video like a pro
What's the story
Amazon Prime Video has an extensive library of content, but tweaking its settings on an Android device can further improve your viewing experience.
Knowing how to configure these settings lets you customize playback, control data usage, and set parental restrictions.
Here, we have an easy guide to access and tweak some of the most important settings in the Prime Video app.
Playback quality
Adjust playback quality for better streaming
To optimize streaming quality according to your internet connection, head over to the app's settings menu.
Here, you'll be able to choose from options like Good, Better, or Best.
Going for a lower quality can save you from buffering if your connection is slow.
On the other hand, going for a higher quality guarantees sharper visuals when your bandwidth permits.
Data usage
Manage data usage efficiently
For people worried about data consumption while streaming over mobile networks, the app has also got options to limit data usage.
Under the settings menu under Stream and Download, you can opt between different data saver modes to adjust video quality accordingly.
The feature will prove particularly useful for those with limited mobile data plans.
Accessibility options
Enable subtitles and audio descriptions
Amazon Prime Video also offers accessibility features such as subtitles and audio descriptions for an enhanced viewing experience.
To enable these, head over to the Accessibility section in the app's settings.
There, you can toggle subtitles or audio descriptions on or off depending on your preference or need.
Parental controls
Set up parental controls for safe viewing
Amazon Prime Video's parental controls aim to protect young viewers by limiting access to content according to its rating.
Under the Parental Controls section in the settings menu, you can create a PIN code.
This would then be needed to access content categorized under certain restricted categories, making it safer for everyone to watch.
Notifications settings
Customize notifications preferences
To avoid distractions while enjoying Amazon Prime Video, fine-tuning your notifications is the way to go.
Within the app's dedicated notification settings area, users can easily choose to turn on or off alerts.
These notifications may include information about new releases or personalized recommendations, all according to your viewing history.
This way, you only get alerts that are relevant to your interests and viewing habits.