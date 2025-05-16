How to pin favorite posts on Facebook profile
What's the story
Facebook now allows users to pin their favorite posts on their profiles, making key updates or moments stand out like never before.
The feature comes handy in keeping important content visible at the top, so that it is the first thing people see when they visit your profile.
Here's a guide on its usage and benefits.
Pinning process
How to pin a post on your profile
To pin a post on your profile, head over to your profile and find the post you want to pin.
Tap on the three dots on the upper right corner of the post and hit "Pin Post."
Your chosen post will then start appearing on the top of your profile, keeping it highlighted no matter how much new content is added.
Visibility advantage
Benefits of pinned posts
Pinned posts provide more visibility for important updates or announcements.
By placing these posts at the top of your profile, they are likely to be noticed by visitors.
This can be especially helpful in case of sharing important life events or promoting personal projects, without them being buried in a stream of newer content.
Content management
Managing pinned content effectively
To handle pinned content well, it is important for users to frequently review and update their pinned posts.
This way, they can ensure their profile showcases current interests and priorities.
By deleting pins that are no longer relevant, users can showcase the most relevant information, thereby keeping their profile organized and appealing.
This way, their profile stays fresh and interesting for visitors.
Selection tips
Tips for choosing which posts to pin
When determining which posts to pin, think about those that best define you, or communicate important messages you want people to see first.
Personal accomplishments, significant announcements, or popular content with maximum engagement are perfect posts for pinning.
Re-evaluate which posts resonate most with your audience, regularly, and make changes as necessary.