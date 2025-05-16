What's the story

KJ Muldoon, a baby suffering from the rare genetic disorder carbamoyl phosphate synthetase 1 (CPS1) deficiency, has received a personalized CRISPR treatment.

CPS1 causes dangerous levels of ammonia in the blood, leading to a life-threatening liver condition, which can be fatal within the first year for half of the patients.

Conventional treatments involve strict diets and liver transplants, but KJ's unique therapy was developed by a team at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and Penn Medicine in just six months.