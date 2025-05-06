What's the story

Millena Brandao, the 11-year-old Brazilian child actor famed for her performance in Netflix's series Sintonia, has tragically passed away following a sudden and critical ailment.

Her devastated parents, Thays and Luiz Brando, confirmed she died last week, on May 2.

The child went from being a healthy individual to being unable to walk in a matter of days. She also suffered cardiac arrest 13 times.

The cause of her death remains unknown and is currently under medical investigation.