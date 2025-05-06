Brazil: 11-year-old Netflix actor dies after sudden illness
What's the story
Millena Brandao, the 11-year-old Brazilian child actor famed for her performance in Netflix's series Sintonia, has tragically passed away following a sudden and critical ailment.
Her devastated parents, Thays and Luiz Brando, confirmed she died last week, on May 2.
The child went from being a healthy individual to being unable to walk in a matter of days. She also suffered cardiac arrest 13 times.
The cause of her death remains unknown and is currently under medical investigation.
Health decline
Brandao's health deteriorated rapidly after initial symptoms
According to Brandao's parents, as told to G1, the preteen started showing symptoms of a severe illness on April 24, including severe headaches, pain in her legs, fatigue, and loss of appetite.
Initially, doctors suspected dengue but did not conduct any tests. She was administered dipyrone (medication for pain, muscle spasms, and fever) and let go.
However, her health worsened rapidly, and by April 26, she was unable to walk. Yet again, physicians sent her home to rest.
Medical crisis
Further complications led to Brandao's hospitalization
Brandao collapsed in the bathroom on April 28, prompting her parents to rush her back to the hospital.
She was admitted but suffered her first cardiac arrest the next morning.
A CT scan revealed a 5cm mass in her brain. However, as there was no neurologist available, doctors couldn't ascertain if it was a tumor, cyst, or blood clot.
Health struggles
Brandao suffered multiple health failures during hospitalization
During her hospitalization, Brandao experienced 13 cardiac arrests and multiple episodes of respiratory failure.
Her mother, Thays, revealed how serious her condition was, saying, "She never had this before. One day she had seven respiratory arrests."
After doctors declared her brain dead, her parents made the heartbreaking decision to switch off life support.
Heartfelt tribute
'A light in our lives': Brandao's mother mourned her loss
Thays paid tribute to her daughter in a heartfelt Instagram post on May 3, calling her "a light in our lives."
"My girl, I'm already missing you more and more not having you here and I know I'll miss you even more in the days to come."
"I'll love you forever, you'll always be in my heart."
The family is now waiting for the results of the medical investigation to find out what caused her sudden and tragic death.