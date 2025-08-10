'The Late Show,' 'Tonight Show' hosts roast Trump's tariffs

United States President Donald Trump has been criticized by late-night show hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon for imposing a 50% tariff on Indian goods. The tariff was introduced as a penalty for India's continued imports of Russian oil. The move has raised concerns over rising prices of essential items such as gauze, bandages, and wading materials.

Comic relief Jimmy Fallon's take on Trump's tariffs During his show "The Tonight Show," Fallon joked about the extensive tariffs, saying the only places Trump didn't charge were North Korea and Epstein Island. He also warned that Brazilian tariffs could hike prices of bananas, mangoes, and pineapples. "Edible Arrangements are safe," he said humorously, "as long as you don't hike the price of cantaloupe and long toothpicks."

Tariff impact Colbert calls tariffs 'huge' Colbert, on "The Late Show," also slammed the tariffs, calling them "huge." He said they were raised to the highest level since the Great Depression in 1929. He joked about introducing a new product called "Steve's wad" for bleeding customers. Colbert also highlighted how these tariffs would affect Brazil and its meat-based economy.