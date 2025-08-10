'The Late Show,' 'Tonight Show' hosts roast Trump's tariffs
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has been criticized by late-night show hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon for imposing a 50% tariff on Indian goods. The tariff was introduced as a penalty for India's continued imports of Russian oil. The move has raised concerns over rising prices of essential items such as gauze, bandages, and wading materials.
Comic relief
Jimmy Fallon's take on Trump's tariffs
During his show "The Tonight Show," Fallon joked about the extensive tariffs, saying the only places Trump didn't charge were North Korea and Epstein Island. He also warned that Brazilian tariffs could hike prices of bananas, mangoes, and pineapples. "Edible Arrangements are safe," he said humorously, "as long as you don't hike the price of cantaloupe and long toothpicks."
Tariff impact
Colbert calls tariffs 'huge'
Colbert, on "The Late Show," also slammed the tariffs, calling them "huge." He said they were raised to the highest level since the Great Depression in 1929. He joked about introducing a new product called "Steve's wad" for bleeding customers. Colbert also highlighted how these tariffs would affect Brazil and its meat-based economy.
Global impact
More than 90 countries affected by Trump's tariffs
The tariffs have affected over 90 countries, including Canada and Brazil. Fallon joked about the absurdity of the situation, saying "Even toilet paper will get more expensive." He ended his segment with a humorous note on how people would react to rising prices. The late-night hosts used humor to highlight serious economic issues arising from Trump's trade policies.