No VIP/special darshans at Kashi Vishwanath Temple this New Year
What's the story
The much-revered Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, has suspended VIP darshan and other special darshan facilities until further notice. The temple management authorities anticipate a massive surge in the number of devotees during the New Year period. Lakhs of visitors are expected to arrive every day, and the temple will allow only jhanki darshan for now to ensure a smooth crowd and security management.
Official statement
Decision taken on December 24, says temple CEO
Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, chief executive officer of Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, stated the decision was made earlier on Wednesday. He cited the rise in footfalls in the temple around this time of the year as a reason for suspending the special darshan services. Mishra explained it wouldn't be possible to provide special facilities or access for darshan during the peak pilgrimage period. The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga is one of India's 12 Jyotirlingas and is a major pilgrimage site for Hindus.
Future plans
Suspension to be reviewed post-New Year's Day
Mishra said the suspension of the aforementioned darshans will be reviewed once the number of visitors goes down. He emphasized that regular jhanki darshan is available for all devotees during this time. The temple administration has also implemented crowd-control measures, including a zig-zag line system, to ensure safety and convenience for devotees.