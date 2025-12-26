No VIP/special darshans at Kashi Vishwanath Temple this New Year

Official statement

Decision taken on December 24, says temple CEO

Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, chief executive officer of Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, stated the decision was made earlier on Wednesday. He cited the rise in footfalls in the temple around this time of the year as a reason for suspending the special darshan services. Mishra explained it wouldn't be possible to provide special facilities or access for darshan during the peak pilgrimage period. The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga is one of India's 12 Jyotirlingas and is a major pilgrimage site for Hindus.