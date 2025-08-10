South Korea's military manpower drops 20% amid birthrate crisis
What's the story
South Korea's military has seen a major reduction in its manpower, shrinking by a whopping 20% over the last six years. The current troop strength stands at around 450,000 soldiers. The drastic drop is mainly due to a decline in the male population eligible for mandatory military service in the nation with the world's lowest birthrate. The demographic shift has also led to a shortage of officers within the armed forces.
Historical perspective
The numbers game
The decline in South Korea's military strength isn't a recent phenomenon. In the early 2000s, the country had nearly 690,000 soldiers. The decline accelerated in the late 2010s when there were some 563,000 active-duty soldiers and officers in 2019. On the contrary, North Korea is estimated to have an active-duty military of about 1.2 million as of last year.
Demographic shift
Mandatory military service
From 2019 to 2025, the population of 20-year-old males, who mostly enlist for military service, has dropped by a staggering 30% to some 230,000. The current mandatory service period is now 18 months long. Back in 1953, when the Korean War ended in an armistice, able-bodied men served for as long as three years.
Financial aspect
Defense budget to exceed $43.9 billion
Despite having a defense budget larger than North Korea's economy, South Korea's military is still 50,000 troops short of the number required for full operational readiness. The shortfall is mostly in the non-commissioned officer ranks. In 2025, South Korea's defense budget is projected to exceed $43.9 billion (over ₹3.6 lakh crore) as it continues to invest heavily in its armed forces amid these demographic challenges.