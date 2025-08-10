South Korea's military manpower drops 20% amid birthrate crisis

South Korea 's military has seen a major reduction in its manpower, shrinking by a whopping 20% over the last six years. The current troop strength stands at around 450,000 soldiers. The drastic drop is mainly due to a decline in the male population eligible for mandatory military service in the nation with the world's lowest birthrate. The demographic shift has also led to a shortage of officers within the armed forces.

Historical perspective The numbers game The decline in South Korea's military strength isn't a recent phenomenon. In the early 2000s, the country had nearly 690,000 soldiers. The decline accelerated in the late 2010s when there were some 563,000 active-duty soldiers and officers in 2019. On the contrary, North Korea is estimated to have an active-duty military of about 1.2 million as of last year.

Demographic shift Mandatory military service From 2019 to 2025, the population of 20-year-old males, who mostly enlist for military service, has dropped by a staggering 30% to some 230,000. The current mandatory service period is now 18 months long. Back in 1953, when the Korean War ended in an armistice, able-bodied men served for as long as three years.