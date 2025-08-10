Ukraine drone strike in Russia kills 1, damages apartments

A Ukrainian drone strike in the Saratov region of Russia has left one dead and several apartments damaged. The incident also impacted an industrial facility, though details about the facility remain unclear. Roman Busargin, the governor of Saratov region, confirmed on Telegram that debris from a destroyed drone damaged three apartments during an overnight attack.

Aftermath One person died, several others injured Busargin said, "Several residents required medical assistance," adding that "aid was provided on-site, and one has been hospitalized." He also confirmed that one person died in the incident. Russian air defense forces claimed to have shot down 121 Ukrainian drones overnight, including eight in Saratov region. However, the Defense Ministry only discloses how many drones were intercepted and not how many were launched by Ukraine.

Damage and disruption Ukrainian media claims refinery was hit Social media footage showed thick black smoke rising from what appeared to be an industrial zone. Reuters confirmed the location matched file and satellite imagery but couldn't verify when the video was filmed. Ukrainian media outlets, including RBK-Ukraine, reported that an oil refinery in Saratov city was on fire after the drone attack. However, these reports remain unverified as there has been no official comment from Russia regarding this incident.