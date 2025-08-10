US 'considering' Zelenskyy invite to Trump-Putin meet: Report

The White House is reportedly considering inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to a meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. According to NBC News, the discussions are still in preliminary stages and no official invitation has been extended yet. A senior administration official said it was "absolutely" possible for Zelenskyy to join the talks.

Meeting agenda Trump and Putin's meeting on August 15 The planned meeting between Trump and Putin on August 15 is aimed at addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Initially, the White House had made a precondition for a Putin-Zelenskyy meeting before the summit, but Trump later dropped it. Even if Zelenskyy attends, it remains uncertain whether he and Putin would meet directly during the talks.

Diplomatic efforts US pushing for Ukrainian support for potential ceasefire plan US officials are now working to rally Ukrainian and European support for a potential ceasefire plan. This comes after Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff visited Moscow ahead of a deadline for Putin to agree to a ceasefire or face new sanctions. However, Putin has resisted, proposing a deal that would allow Russia to keep large parts of Ukrainian territory.

Territorial disputes Zelenskyy rejects territorial concessions, Trump hints at possible concessions Zelenskyy has rejected the idea of territorial concessions, vowing that Ukrainians "will not give their land to occupiers." Trump, however, hinted at possible concessions, saying there would be "some swapping of territories to the betterment of both." The diplomatic push comes as Ukraine and several NATO allies express concern over Trump's potential agreement with Putin without considering their positions.