Devdutt Padikkal hammers 2nd successive hundred in VHT 2025-26: Stats

Karnataka's Devdutt Padikkal is making the right noises with his bat. After scoring 147 runs in Karnataka's Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 opener versus Jharkhand on Wednesday, the southpaw has hit another century versus Kerala on Friday. Chasing 285 runs in Ahmedabad, Padikkal clocked a superb century as Karnataka are on the verge of posting a 2nd successive win. Here's more.

Summary A 223-run stand alongside Nair Karnataka lost Mayank Agarwal early (1/1). Karun Nair joined Padikkal and the two then toyed with the Kerala bowlers, stitching a 223-run partnership for the 2nd wicket. Padikkal was at his sublime best and continued from where he left off against Jharkhand. He made use of the conditions and alongside Nair floored Kerala. MD Nidheesh dismissed Padikkal in the 41st over.

Runs An average of 94-plus in VHT; 11th hundred Padikkal managed 124 runs off 137 balls, smashing 12 fours and three sixes along the way. He struck at 90.51. With this knock, he has raced to 2,342 runs in List A cricket from 35 matches at an average of 83-plus. Padikkal recorded his 11th hundred in List A cricket (50s: 12). 2,282 of his List A runs have come in VHT at 94-plus.