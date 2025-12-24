VHT, Devdutt Padikkal hammers 147 in Karnataka's record chase: Stats

Padikkal opened the batting alongside skipper Mayank Agarwal and the two added a whirlwind 114-run stand inside 12 overs. After Mayank's deparure, Padikkal and Karun Nair added 67 runs. This was followed by crucial 45, 61 and 38-run stands before Padikkal departed. The southpaw perished in the 41st over with Saurabh Shekhar dismissing him (325/5). Abhinav Manohar and Dhruv Prabhakar helped Karnataka win thereafter.

Stats

An average of 93.82 in VHT; 10th hundred

Padikkal's knock of 147 came off 118 balls. He smashed 10 fours and 7 sixes, striking at 124.57. With this knock, he has raced to 2,158 runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) from 29 matches at 93.82. He owns 10 centuries and 12 fifties. During his knock, he also surpassed 200 fours (205). Overall, Padikkal has 2,218 List A runs from 34 matches.