VHT, Devdutt Padikkal hammers 147 in Karnataka's record chase: Stats
What's the story
Karnataka batter Devdutt Padikkal smashed a knock of 147 runs in his side's record chase in List A cricket. Padikkal floored Jharkhand in an Elite Group A clash of the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy season on Wednesday. The southpaw's century in Ahmedabad saw Karnataka (413/5) record the 2nd-highest chase in List A cricket. Earlier, Jharkhand scored 412/9 in 50 overs. Here are the details.
Knock
Padikkal plays a heroic role in mammoth chase
Padikkal opened the batting alongside skipper Mayank Agarwal and the two added a whirlwind 114-run stand inside 12 overs. After Mayank's deparure, Padikkal and Karun Nair added 67 runs. This was followed by crucial 45, 61 and 38-run stands before Padikkal departed. The southpaw perished in the 41st over with Saurabh Shekhar dismissing him (325/5). Abhinav Manohar and Dhruv Prabhakar helped Karnataka win thereafter.
Stats
An average of 93.82 in VHT; 10th hundred
Padikkal's knock of 147 came off 118 balls. He smashed 10 fours and 7 sixes, striking at 124.57. With this knock, he has raced to 2,158 runs in Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) from 29 matches at 93.82. He owns 10 centuries and 12 fifties. During his knock, he also surpassed 200 fours (205). Overall, Padikkal has 2,218 List A runs from 34 matches.