Russia honors son of US CIA official with state award
What's the story
Russian President Vladimir Putin has honored the family of a senior Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) official whose son was killed in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The award, the Order of Lenin, was handed over to United States Special Envoy Steve Witkoff during a meeting with Putin. The award is a Soviet-era honor for outstanding civilian service.
War casualty
Gloss was killed in Ukraine after enlisting with Russian forces
Michael Gloss, 21, the son of Juliane Gallina (the CIA's deputy director for digital innovation), was killed in Ukraine last year after enlisting with Russian forces. His death was first reported by Russian media in April 2023. The CIA later confirmed that he had been suffering from mental health problems and his death was not a matter of national security.
Online presence
Gloss had posted selfies from Moscow's Red Square
Gloss had posted selfies from Moscow's Red Square and expressed support for Russia, calling it the "Ukraine Proxy war." His father, Iraq War veteran Larry Gloss, had spoken about his son's struggles with mental illness. The family was concerned that someone in Moscow would identify Michael as Juliane Gallina's son and exploit him for propaganda purposes.
Family identity
Michael was never a CIA employee
A source told CBS that Michael was never a CIA employee. The Kremlin also didn't initially know about his family background when he joined Russian forces in autumn 2023, Wionews reported. Despite the award being given to the Gloss family, neither the Kremlin nor Russian Foreign Ministry has publicly acknowledged it. The White House, CIA and Witkoff are yet to comment on this matter.