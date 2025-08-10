Russian President Vladimir Putin has honored the family of a senior Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) official whose son was killed in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The award, the Order of Lenin, was handed over to United States Special Envoy Steve Witkoff during a meeting with Putin. The award is a Soviet-era honor for outstanding civilian service.

War casualty Gloss was killed in Ukraine after enlisting with Russian forces Michael Gloss, 21, the son of Juliane Gallina (the CIA's deputy director for digital innovation), was killed in Ukraine last year after enlisting with Russian forces. His death was first reported by Russian media in April 2023. The CIA later confirmed that he had been suffering from mental health problems and his death was not a matter of national security.

Online presence Gloss had posted selfies from Moscow's Red Square Gloss had posted selfies from Moscow's Red Square and expressed support for Russia, calling it the "Ukraine Proxy war." His father, Iraq War veteran Larry Gloss, had spoken about his son's struggles with mental illness. The family was concerned that someone in Moscow would identify Michael as Juliane Gallina's son and exploit him for propaganda purposes.