IIT at 13, PhD by 24—Bihar prodigy Satyam Kumar's journey

Satyam Kumar, a prodigious talent from Bakhora Pur village in Bihar 's Bhojpur district, has proven that raw talent can be honed into brilliance with hard work and determination. Born to farmer Siddhanath Singh, Kumar showed academic promise early on. He moved to Kota, Rajasthan , a hub for IIT aspirants in India, to prepare for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) at an early age.

Academic journey Kumar's early JEE attempts and success Kumar first attempted the JEE in 2011 at the age of 12, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 8,137. However, he didn't stop there. The next year, he gave it another shot and achieved a remarkable AIR of 670 at just 13 years old. This made him the youngest Indian to crack the IIT JEE at that time.

Higher education Kumar's academic journey at IIT Kanpur After securing a seat in one of India's top IITs, Kumar opted for Electrical Engineering at IIT Kanpur. He not only completed his BTech but also pursued an MTech from the same institute. After that, he took his studies global and enrolled for a PhD at the University of Texas at Austin, which he completed by age 24.