'Heartstopper' isn't getting Season 4; to conclude with feature film
What's the story
The beloved Netflix series, Heartstopper, will not be returning for a full fourth season. Instead, it will conclude with a feature film that will tie up all loose ends.
The movie will be adapted from the series' sixth and final graphic novel.
The announcement was made by Netflix on Thursday, exactly three years after the show premiered on April 22, 2021.
Production
'Heartstopper' film production and plot details revealed
The upcoming Heartstopper film will start production in Summer 2025, directed by Wash Westmoreland.
Lead actors Kit Connor and Joe Locke will reprise their roles for the movie and also work as executive producers.
The official logline for the film teases a storyline where Nick and Charlie, facing a long-distance relationship, will have to navigate doubts and challenges while their friends face the bittersweet realities of growing up and moving on.
Response
Showrunner Alice Oseman's reaction to the film announcement
Author Alice Oseman, who's the showrunner and creator of the Netflix series, said she was overjoyed with the film announcement in a statement released by Netflix.
"I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story. I'm so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion. I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion," she said.
Transition
Factors influencing 'Heartstopper's transition from series to film
Several factors led to Heartstopper's shift from a complete fourth season to a movie.
Reportedly, the cast members were busy with new projects, the source material for the movie (earlier Season 4) was taking time, and the viewership had been declining with every season.
However, the series has won several awards and is one of Netflix's most popular LGBTQ+ shows.
So, fans must be happy that at least their favorite show is getting a proper goodbye.