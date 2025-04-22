Punjab man arrested for hoax death threat to Tiger Shroff
What's the story
Punjab-based Manish Kumar Sujinder Singh was arrested for providing false information to the police regarding a death threat against Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.
The 35-year-old called the Mumbai Police Control Room on Monday with shocking claims that people associated with a security agency were going to kill Shroff.
However, after an investigation, the police found Singh's allegations were completely baseless.
Arrest details
Singh claimed 'supari' and weapon were involved
According to The Free Press Journal, Singh alleged that a "supari" (contract) and a weapon worth ₹2 lakh had been given to certain people to kill the 35-year-old actor.
After investigating the matter, the police determined that Singh's claim was entirely false. A case has been filed against him at the Khar Police Station in Mumbai.
Police coordinated with local authorities to detain Singh in Punjab.
Plans are now in place to bring him to Mumbai for further legal proceedings.
Legal proceedings
'It was a complete hoax'
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Nimit Goyal, said, "The police had filed an FIR on Monday. The team has apprehended the accused. It was a complete hoax, as the story on verification was completely false."
A case has been registered under Sections 212, 217, and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The investigation continues.
Notably, the same control room had received similar threatening calls about actor Salman Khan in the recent past.