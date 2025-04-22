Hailey Bieber has two ovarian cysts
What's the story
Hailey Bieber has opened up about her ongoing struggle with two ovarian cysts.
The 28-year-old model and entrepreneur took to her Instagram Stories on Monday (local time) to share the news, posting a selfie of her swollen stomach.
She captioned the photo, "Currently have 2 ovarian cysts. If you deal with ovarian cysts, I'm right there with ya!"
This isn't the first time Bieber has spoken about ovarian cysts.
Past struggles
Bieber's previous experience with ovarian cysts
In November 2022, Bieber posted another Instagram Story about her experience with ovarian cysts, noting that she had one "the size of an apple."
She clarified back then that it wasn't a pregnancy but rather a cyst.
"I don't have endometriosis or PCOS [polycystic ovary syndrome] but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun," she wrote, adding that it made her feel "nauseous, bloated, crampy and emotional."
Personal update
Bieber's health issues and family life
Apart from her ongoing health battle with ovarian cysts, Bieber also had an attack in March 2022, which she called a "mini stroke."
She revealed that it was caused by a blood clot. Doctors later discovered she had a PFO—a hole in her heart—and she underwent successful surgery to close it.
Her husband, Justin Bieber, called her condition "really scary" back then. But they were grateful that the issue was found in time.
Easter
Bieber shared first Easter photos with baby Jack
Recently, Bieber also shared rare and intimate photos from her first Easter as a mother, holding baby Jack in the spring sunlight.
Wearing a white lace dress, she cradled Jack, who was dressed in a yellow romper with a blue bunny.
The post included a flashback to Easter last year, when she was still pregnant, wearing a red and white sundress. Bieber captioned the post, "This Easter vs last Easter heh heh," adding a bunny emoji.