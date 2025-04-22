What's the story

Hailey Bieber has opened up about her ongoing struggle with two ovarian cysts.

The 28-year-old model and entrepreneur took to her Instagram Stories on Monday (local time) to share the news, posting a selfie of her swollen stomach.

She captioned the photo, "Currently have 2 ovarian cysts. If you deal with ovarian cysts, I'm right there with ya!"

This isn't the first time Bieber has spoken about ovarian cysts.