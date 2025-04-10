Justin Bieber loses cool over paparazzi in viral clip
What's the story
Pop star Justin Bieber recently expressed his frustration at the paparazzi during a coffee run in Palm Springs, California.
The incident occurred on Wednesday morning when he noticed photographers recording him and immediately covered his face.
In a video obtained by TMZ, the 31-year-old singer confronted the paparazzi, accusing them of only caring about money.
"Get outta here, bro. Money, that's all you want. You don't care about human beings," he shouted while blocking a photographer's phone from recording him.
Recent struggles
Bieber's outburst followed a recent admission of 'anger issues'
This particular outburst comes after Bieber admitted to having "anger issues" in a cryptic online post.
The Instagram post featured three images; one of him with his face down, another, a younger version of himself, and one of the cargo shipping containers on a screen with a small image of his and wife Hailey Bieber's seven-month-old son, Jack.
Despite rumors about his physical and mental health, Bieber's rep has denied any allegations of drug use.
Personal struggles
Concerns over Bieber's behavior and marriage
Bieber's behavior has raised concerns among fans over the last few months. In February, he exhibited "strange" behavior at his model wife's Rhode skincare pop-up event.
An insider told Page Six that Hailey, 28, was "really concerned" for Justin and was not "sure how to manage things at this point."
Despite rumors of trouble in their relationship, the couple has continued to appear together in public.