What's the story

Pop star Justin Bieber recently expressed his frustration at the paparazzi during a coffee run in Palm Springs, California.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning when he noticed photographers recording him and immediately covered his face.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the 31-year-old singer confronted the paparazzi, accusing them of only caring about money.

"Get outta here, bro. Money, that's all you want. You don't care about human beings," he shouted while blocking a photographer's phone from recording him.