Who was Aaron Spears, Grammy-nominated drummer dies at 47

By Tanvi Gupta 12:11 pm Oct 31, 202312:11 pm

Grammy-nominated drummer Aaron Spears dies at 47

Aaron Spears, a Grammy-nominated drummer and music producer, passed away on Monday. He was 47. The musician was known for his work with Ariana Grande, Usher, Lady Gaga, and other prominent artists. His wife Jessica shared the news on Instagram highlighting her husband's incredible talent as a drummer and his dedication as a father to their son, August. Spears's family hasn't disclosed the cause of death.

Spears's passion for drumming stemmed from involvement with church

Spears, originally from Washington, DC, hails from a musical family. He developed his passion for drumming through his involvement with the church, reportedly. His Pentecostal upbringing instilled values like prioritizing his faith and a strong determination to inspire and support other talented drummers. In recent years, the musician had extended his musical talents to television production, featuring as the house drummer on the pilot episode of NBC's Songland in 2019.

Grammy nominations to prominent collaborations: Spears's career highlights

Spears received a Grammy nomination for his contributions to Usher's 2004 album Confessions. In 2005, he took the stage with James Brown at the Grammy Awards show. His extensive touring and recording experience included collaborations with Lil Wayne, Carrie Underwood, Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears, The Backstreet Boys, Jordin Sparks, Adam Lambert, and most recently, Grande. Spears also played the music coordinator and drummer for Season 3 of The Masked Singer.

'We lost a beautiful man...': Tributes from fellow artists

The 7 Rings singer, Grande, shared her sorrow in an Instagram Story: "We were all so incredibly lucky to know Spears. The absolute brightest light of a human being. Always the kindest, always smiling." Justin Bieber expressed his condolences, saying, "We lost a beautiful man and inspiration to all drummers." Travis Barker from Blink-182 commented on Spears's wife, Jessica's post: "I love you so much, my brother...This doesn't seem real."

'His legacy will live on through beautiful rhythms he created...'

In her Instagram post, Jessica thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this challenging time and asked for privacy as they cope with their loss. She encouraged people to remember Spears for the "incredible individual he was and the remarkable music he brought into the world." "...His legacy will live on through the beautiful rhythms he created and the love he shared with us."

