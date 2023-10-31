'Having a sister…,' Selena Gomez condemns Israel-Hamas war

'Having a sister…,' Selena Gomez condemns Israel-Hamas war

By Aikantik Bag 11:55 am Oct 31, 202311:55 am

Selena Gomez pens note on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict

The Israel-Hamas war has been one of the deadliest conflicts in the history of mankind. Over the last few weeks, several celebrities have condemned the war and called out the hate and violence. Now, Selena Gomez took to Instagram and penned a note. She stated, "Having a sister, everyday has made me tragically sick. I would do anything for children and innocent lives."

Gomez's heartfelt post on the ongoing conflict

Gomez expressed her displeasure over the ongoing conflict and penned, "People being tortured and killed or any act of hate toward any one group is horrific. We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good." The global pop star stated that her post would not make a difference and emphasized, "I just can't stand by innocent people getting hurt."

