Israel ignored warnings of 'something big': Egypt official

1/6

World 3 min read

Israel ignored warnings of 'something big': Egypt official

By Prateek Talukdar 10:11 pm Oct 09, 202310:11 pm

An Egyptian intelligence official recently disclosed that Israel ignored multiple warnings about a major impending attack from Hamas

An Egyptian intelligence official has claimed that Israel ignored multiple warnings from Egypt about a major impending attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, Associated Press reported. Speaking anonymously, the official stated that Israeli authorities were more focused on the West Bank, underestimating the threat from Gaza. Some of Israel's military resources were shifted to the West Bank amid widespread protests against the Benjamin Netanyahu government's move toward a judicial overhaul curbing its Supreme Court's power to overturn government actions.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

The alleged massive intelligence failure on Israel's part has put the spotlight on its much-touted intelligence and military prowess. The large-scale Hamas offensive has resulted in over 700 Israeli and 400 Palestinian casualties, making it the deadliest conflict for Israel since the 1973 Yom Kippur war. Egypt often acts as the mediator between Israel and Hamas. Notably, it was at the core of the Arab-Israel wars since 1949 until a peace treaty was brokered between Egypt and Israel in 1979.

3/6

Hamas planned attacks for weeks with Iran's support: Report

The unexpected Hamas attack saw hundreds of terrorists infiltrating Israeli borders, catching the country's defense off-guard. Despite Israel's continuous surveillance in Gaza, including drones and border security, Hamas fighters reportedly carried out a well-orchestrated offensive with fewer resources compared to Israel. Moreover, The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran helped Hamas plan these attacks for several weeks. Although Iran supports Hamas's actions, it hasn't yet confirmed its involvement.

4/6

Owe public explanation: Israel's chief military spokesperson

Former national security adviser to PM Netanyahu, Yaakov Amidror, called it a "major failure," while Israel's chief military spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, admitted that the army owes the public an explanation. Israel's former prime minister and the current leader of the opposition, Yair Lapid, said it is a must for the country to ensure that Hamas doesn't carry out such an attack ever again. He said the country is united in its fight against terror.

5/6

Why forces were focused on West Bank

Notably, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reportedly faced a mutiny by 10,000 reservists in protest against the government's efforts toward a judicial overhaul. Notably, Israel has no written constitution, and its Supreme Court acts as the only guardrail to check the legislature. The Netanyahu regime's supporters are West Bank settlers, who demanded a government crackdown there amid rising violence in the last 18 months, The Times of Israel reported.

6/6

How Hamas outwitted Israel

Israel has killed Hamas's leaders in surgical strikes, including when they were asleep in their bedrooms, proving that it can trace their precise location. However, retired Israeli general Amir Avivi said that Israel's security forces have increasingly relied on technological means to gather intelligence. He suggested Hamas "stopped using technology that could expose it," going back to "the Stone Age." Avivi is the founder and president of the Israel Defense and Security Forum, a group of former military commanders.