Gal Gadot, Gauahar Khan: Actors pick sides amid Israel-Hamas war

By Isha Sharma

Check which celebrity has sided with which country amid Israel-Palestine conflict

The ongoing, longstanding Israel-Palestine conflict has shocked the world. Visuals that have surfaced from the disputed Gaza strip and several parts of Israel are stomach-turning, and prominent public figures, including Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities, have shared their thoughts on the matter. While some have sympathized with Israel after militant group Hamas's sudden airstrike on Saturday, others believe Palestinians have always been oppressed.

These Hollywood celebrities sympathized with Israel

Gal Gadot (who is Israeli), Jamie Lee Curtis, and Nina Dobrev are some of the prominent Hollywood celebrities who are standing by Israel. Gadot wrote on Instagram, "I hear (Hamas's) voices and they are banging on the door. I'm with my two little children. Praying for all of those in pain." Lee Curtis shared the Israeli flag on her Instagram but eventually deleted it.

Actor-host Gauahar Khan faced backlash for supporting Palestine

Bigg Boss 8 winner Gauahar Khan supported Palestine and tweeted, "Since when did the oppressor become the oppressed ????? Convenient eyesight of the world !!!!! Blind to years and years of history of oppression." She called Israel a "terrorist state" and blamed it for "[the violation of] human rights, land invasion, and ethnic cleansing." A large number of X users disagreed with her.

Swara Bhasker wrote a strongly worded message supporting Palestine

Swara Bhasker also stood by Palestine and slammed Israel on her Instagram Stories. She critiqued "Israel's unending atrocities on Palestinians, the forcible occupation of Palestinian homes, the forced evictions, the bigotry and violence of settler Israelis, the murder of Palestinian children and teenagers, the decades-long blockade and bombing of Gaza and civilians in Gaza, including the bombing of schools and hospitals."

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut supported Israel

Kangana Ranaut, on Saturday, posted an Instagram Story expressing shock over the images surfacing from Israel. She wrote, "It's impossible to scroll through SM and not get jolted/scarred/appalled or deeply disturbed looking at Israeli women pictures, even their corpses are being raped and molested by terrorists." "My heart goes out to Israel and its girls and women, every martyr deserves a dignified death."