Who was celebrity chef Michael Chiarello, dead at 61

By Tanvi Gupta 12:46 pm Oct 09, 202312:46 pm

Daytime Emmy Award-winning host, Michael Chiarello dies at 61

Renowned American celebrity chef and Emmy Award-winning host, Michael Chiarello, tragically died on Sunday (local time). He was 61. Per reports, he died due to a severe allergic reaction that caused anaphylactic shock. A statement from Gruppo Chiarello [his company] revealed that he had been under treatment at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa for the past week. Here, we remember the life and accomplishments of Chiarello.

Gruppo Chiarello, social media users remembered the late chef

Chiarello's long-time partners expressed their sorrow over his passing while also celebrating his enduring legacy, which lives on through his restaurants, including Bottega, Coqueta (San Francisco and Napa Valley), and Ottimo. Meanwhile, an X/Twitter user named Fusilli Spock shared a heartwarming story about their early date experience at Chiarello's Tra Vigne in Napa. Their tweet read, "He [Chiarello] opened our eyes to what a restaurant experience could be and set the standard for us for fine dining. Tragic loss."

A culinary legacy: Chiarello's beginnings and early life

Born in California in 1962, Chiarello pursued his culinary dreams at the Culinary Institute of America in New York in 1982. Just three years after graduating, he was honored with Food & Wine Magazine's chef of the year award. In 1987, he opened his first highly praised restaurant, Tra Vigne, in Napa Valley. Over time, he established other successful eateries such as Bottega, Coqueta, and Ottimo.

Chiarello ventured into wine-making in 1999

Dedicated to sustainability, the celebrity chef ventured into wine-making in 1999, giving birth to Chiarello Family Vineyards. His commitment to quality led to consistently acclaimed small-batch wines. In 2000, he introduced NapaStyle—a retail line featuring artisanal foods, kitchenware, and home products. Further, Chiarello's many cookbooks, including Napa Stories (2001) and Michael Chiarello's Casual Cooking (2002) earned accolades from the James Beard Foundation—an organization named in honor of James Beard, a prolific food writer.

Emmy Award-winning television host and guest appearances

Chiarello's captivating TV presence endeared him to millions of viewers who admired his culinary skills and enthusiasm for food. As a charismatic host on various PBS and Food Network shows, Chiarello won a Daytime Emmy in 2003 for his show Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello. He also made appearances on episodes of Top Chef and Top Chef Masters. In 2011, he took part in Food Network's Next Iron Chef limited-run series.