'True Detective' to 'The Outsider': Thriller shows on Disney+ Hotstar

By Namrata Ganguly 04:10 am Sep 29, 202304:10 am

Thriller shows to binge-watch on Disney+ Hotstar

With its heart-pounding suspense, unexpected twists, and gripping narratives, the thriller genre has consistently attracted audiences. Whether you're a fan of psychological mind games, crime mysteries, or political conspiracies, when it comes to OTT platforms, Disney+ Hotstar has emerged as a treasure trove for thrillers. Grab your bucket of popcorn and get ready to binge-watch the below-listed crime mysteries.

'The Wire' (2002-2008)

The crime drama series The Wire is created by David Simon, an author and former police reporter. Offering a fierce critique of systemic issues, the series delves into the interconnected lives of citizens and the challenges they face. From law enforcement officers and drug lords to education and media and everyone suffering in between, it's a brave and uncompromising portrayal of Baltimore's various institutions.

'True Detective' (2014- )

Created and written by Nic Pizzolatto, True Detective is an anthology crime drama series with each episode structured as an independent narrative and a new ensemble cast exploring complex mysteries and probing the darkest corners of human nature. It delves into the depths of crime, morality, and obsession through police investigations unraveling both the professional as well as personal secrets of everybody involved.

'American Crime Story' (2016- )

The gripping anthology series American Crime Story, created by Ryan Murphy, investigates some of the most captivating and notorious crimes in American history offering a dramatic and detailed reimagining of each story. With each season focusing on a different high-profile trial or crime, it showcases the complexities of the legal system, societal issues, and the human drama behind events that made headlines.

'The Outsider' (2020)

Richard Price's psychological thriller horror crime series The Outsider is an adaptation of Stephen King's namesake novel. The show follows an experienced police officer and an unconventional detective (Ben Mendelsohn) who are compelled to reevaluate their perspective and beliefs when a threatening supernatural force intrudes on an apparently simple probe into the horrific murder of a little boy.

'Mare of Easttown' (2021)

Set in a small, tight-knit community in Pennsylvania, Brad Ingelsby's crime drama miniseries Mare of Easttown is critically acclaimed for its layered characters, storytelling, and performances. Starring Kate Winslet as Detective Mare Sheehan, the Primetime Emmy-winning show follows her relentless pursuit of justice in the face of a murder investigation that rocks the town while dealing with personal issues.