5 latest OTT releases to binge-watch this weekend

Written by Namrata Ganguly July 15, 2023 | 04:15 am 2 min read

From Kajol's debut web series, The Trial, to every household's favorite Barun Sobti's spine-chilling thriller Kohrra, the OTT platforms have brought you a diverse range of content to enjoy this weekend. If you couldn't make it to the theatres for the latest Mission: Impossible 7, get ready to binge-watch some gripping narratives, talented casts, and compelling storytelling from the comfort of your homes.

'The Trial' (Disney+ Hotstar: July 14)

The Trial is a legal drama—which was released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday—adapted from Robert King and Michelle King's The Good Wife. The protagonist is a housewife who goes to a legal firm to support her family after her husband is imprisoned for corruption and sex scandal. Directed by Suparn Verma, the series also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait, and Sheeba Chaddha, among others.

'Ishq-e-Nadaan' (JioCinema: July 14)

The romantic drama film, Ishq-e-Nadaan, arrived on JioCinema on Friday. It stars an ensemble cast comprising Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mohit Raina, Kanwaljeet Singh, Suhail Nayyar, and Mrinal Dutt. Directed by Avishek Ghosh, it narrates a touching love story, which takes place in a busy city, and chronicles the adventures of its characters as they form friendships and commit to one another.

'Maya Bazaar for Sale' (ZEE5: July 14)

Co-produced by Rana Daggubati and directed by Gautami Challagulla, Maya Bazaar for Sale, a Telugu comedy-drama series, dropped on ZEE5 on Friday. It stars Navdeep, Naresh, Eesha Rebba, Meiyang Chang, and Ravi Varma in the lead roles. It focuses on how an upscale neighborhood in Hyderabad reacts to the government's announcement that the entire community was built unlawfully, which disturbs the residents' quiet existence.

'Bird Box Barcelona' (Netflix: July 14)

Though Bird Box Barcelona is from the makers of the 2018 Netflix film Bird Box, it takes place in a different timeline than the latter. Sebastián and his daughter must make their way through the barren streets of Barcelona after a mysterious force wipes out the majority of humanity by making all who see it take their own lives.

'Kohrra' (Netflix: July 15)

The upcoming crime thriller series, Kohrra, follows two cops compelled to investigate a frightening case when an NRI bridegroom is found dead just days before his wedding as their personal problems could jeopardize their probe. Created by Sudip Sharma and directed by Randeep Jha, the series stars Barun Sobti, Suvinder Vicky, Harleen Sethi, Suvinder Vicky, Rachel Shelley, and Manish Chaudhary in the lead.

