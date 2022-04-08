Entertainment

'Moon Knight' episode-2 review: Suit gets summoned; clarity still lacking

'Moon Knight' episode-2 review: Suit gets summoned; clarity still lacking

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 08, 2022, 07:10 pm 2 min read

'Moon Knight' fails to get in middle of action even in second episode

After a week's wait, the second episode of Marvel's Moon Knight got released on Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday. Yet, the story of Steven Grant/Marc Spector (both played by Oscar Issac) hardly advances. Some clouds do get cleared, but we were certainly expecting more speed and clarity from the six-part series by now. However, there are several good moments too. Here's our detailed review.

Story Spector reveals he's avatar of justice for Khonshu

In the inaugural episode, a fumbling and mumbling Grant was introduced whose alter ego, Spector is a deadly mercenary. This week's episode clears up that Spector is an avatar of justice working on behalf of the Egyptian Moon God, Khonshu. Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke), introduced last week, plans to resurrect the Egyptian deity Ammit, which Khonshu doesn't want and hence Spector's clash with Harrow.

Characters Did you notice: Spector survived Thanos's snap

As Harrow and Spector/Grant's animosity continues, a new character gets introduced. We meet Spector's wife, Layla (May Calamawy), who is aware of Spector's deal with Khonshu. Separately, we get a clue that Spector had survived Thanos's infamous snap. His passport (shown in one scene) was issued in December 2018, which is a few months after half of Earth's population was made to disappear.

Comments More action but graphics seem patchy; Isaac's acting brilliance shown

Although the pace is better than last time, things are still unclear. For example, how did Grant and Spector maintain separate lives till now? Also, there's more action in this episode (though the CGI appears surprisingly patchy), and the entire Grant suiting-up-while-garbling-nonsense scene is hilarious. Isaac, once again, proves that he is an acting genius with his act of balancing two personas.

Verdict It's better to wait till all episodes have aired

Last week, we were left asking for Spector to take over the narration so that we get to see his side of things. Disappointingly, the switch of consciousness happens only by the end, thereby leaving us wanting a lot more. I'd still advise fans to pick up the web series when all episodes have aired, otherwise, the wait can be straining. Verdict: 3.5/5 stars.