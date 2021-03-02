Rapper T.I. will not return in the forthcoming third installment of the Ant-Man franchise. The latest development comes amid serious sexual abuse allegations leveled against the rapper, whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., and his wife Tiny Harris. However, sources close to the Disney film told Variety that T.I. was never slated to return to the series. Here's more.

Character T.I. played the role of Dave in earlier movies

T.I. played the role of Dave, a friend of Paul Rudd's double character of Scott Lang and Ant-Man in the superhero movies. Dave, along with Michael Peña's role of Luis and David Dastmalchian's Kurt, helped Ant-Man in his adventures. Rudd is reprising his role in the upcoming film directed by Peyton Reed. The film doesn't have a release date yet.

Background NY attorney said couple drugged, raped, and kidnapped women

On Monday, New York-based attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn leveled shocking allegations on T.I. and Tiny. In a statement to Fox News, Blackburn claimed over 30 women have accused the couple of "forced drugging, kidnapping, rape, and intimidation." He had sent letters to state attorneys general in Georgia and California requesting to open criminal investigations against the couple, Vulture confirmed.

Abuse One victim was 17 at the time of abuse

As per Blackburn, one of the victims was merely 17 when she was abused. She worked as an intern in T.I. and Tiny's studio. In 2006, Tiny had offered her alcohol and pills, leading her to pass out. When she woke up, the victim was "bleeding from her vagina" and feeling "discomfort in her anus." Another victim of the couple is an Air Force veteran.

Response Accused couple called the allegations baseless