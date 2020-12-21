-
#ComicBytes: Some important fictional countries in Marvel comics
Marvel Cinematic Universe always looks for opportunities to bombard New York with alien invasions in almost every movie.
But, in reality, Marvel comics are filled with fictional nations that MCU can and should utilize in the future. Plus, since these are fictional countries, no one can get offended.
With the announcement of new projects, we may see the following countries on screen very soon.
Wakanda
Wakanda, the beautiful country of the Black Panther
T'Challa went from a B-list superhero to Marvel's main roster with the mind-blowing success of Black Panther.
One of the key reasons for this popularity was the beautiful country of Wakanda.
The Kingdom of Wakanda is a small yet powerful nation in North East Africa.
Thanks to its access to vibranium, the country is at the forefront of technology, education, and military abilities.
Latveria
Latveria, nation of Reed Richards' arch-enemy Doctor Doom
To honor the recent announcement of a new Fantastic Four movie, here is Latveria, the nation of Reed Richards' arch-enemy Doctor Doom.
Ruled by Dr. Victor von Doom, the Kingdom of Latveria is a small eastern European country.
Once a Third World country, Latveria now rivals Wakanda in technological advancement and prosperity, all thanks to Doctor Doom's genius innovations and sorcery.
Bagalia
Bagalia, an island nation of the Masters of Evil
Have you ever wondered where the hell do all the villains escape to?
The answer is a criminal country.
Situated in an undisclosed location, Bagalia is a sovereign island nation that is led by Baron Zemo and the Masters of Evil with Taskmaster serving as Sheriff of Bagalia City.
Since no heroes have found it yet, Bagalia can prove to be a powerful threat.
Transia
Transia is the real home of Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch
Transia is not only the home country of Quicksilver, Scarlet Witch, and Jessica Drew but also the High Evolutionary, a geneticist capable of evolving or devolving anything.
The idea of this country was rebooted in MCU, where Transia Corp became an American technology company with ties to Hydra, and the Maximoff twins came from Sokovia, another fictional Eastern European country.
Krakoa
Krakoa, the nation of all the mutants
Located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, Krakoa is a sentient living island that can walk like a man.
Previously, the land was a part of an older sentient landmass known as Okkara, which was split into Krakoa and Arakko.
Hostile at first, Krakoa eventually became the nation for every mutant on Earth due to the efforts of Charles Xaviers and the X-Men.