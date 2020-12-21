Marvel Cinematic Universe always looks for opportunities to bombard New York with alien invasions in almost every movie. But, in reality, Marvel comics are filled with fictional nations that MCU can and should utilize in the future. Plus, since these are fictional countries, no one can get offended. With the announcement of new projects, we may see the following countries on screen very soon.

Wakanda Wakanda, the beautiful country of the Black Panther

T'Challa went from a B-list superhero to Marvel's main roster with the mind-blowing success of Black Panther. One of the key reasons for this popularity was the beautiful country of Wakanda. The Kingdom of Wakanda is a small yet powerful nation in North East Africa. Thanks to its access to vibranium, the country is at the forefront of technology, education, and military abilities.

Latveria Latveria, nation of Reed Richards' arch-enemy Doctor Doom

To honor the recent announcement of a new Fantastic Four movie, here is Latveria, the nation of Reed Richards' arch-enemy Doctor Doom. Ruled by Dr. Victor von Doom, the Kingdom of Latveria is a small eastern European country. Once a Third World country, Latveria now rivals Wakanda in technological advancement and prosperity, all thanks to Doctor Doom's genius innovations and sorcery.

Bagalia Bagalia, an island nation of the Masters of Evil

Have you ever wondered where the hell do all the villains escape to? The answer is a criminal country. Situated in an undisclosed location, Bagalia is a sovereign island nation that is led by Baron Zemo and the Masters of Evil with Taskmaster serving as Sheriff of Bagalia City. Since no heroes have found it yet, Bagalia can prove to be a powerful threat.

Transia Transia is the real home of Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch

Transia is not only the home country of Quicksilver, Scarlet Witch, and Jessica Drew but also the High Evolutionary, a geneticist capable of evolving or devolving anything. The idea of this country was rebooted in MCU, where Transia Corp became an American technology company with ties to Hydra, and the Maximoff twins came from Sokovia, another fictional Eastern European country.

Krakoa Krakoa, the nation of all the mutants