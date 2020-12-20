DC is gearing up for 2021 with its Arrowverse spin-off, Superman & Lois, which has also undergone a significant recast. The TV drama, which is scheduled to premiere on February 23, 2021, has recast the character of Morgan Edge. Actor Adam Rayner has now been signed on for the role that was previously enacted by Adrian Pasdar of Heroes fame. Let's know more.

Another Arrowverse show, Supergirl, had Pasdar essay the supervillain's role in Season 3. Supergirl is ending with Season 6, scheduled to premiere in 2021, and with a whole new script in works, authorities are reportedly recasting the role with Rayner. No comment has been obtained from Pasdar, who was recently mentioned by Heroes co-star Leonard Roberts in his Variety essay on workplace toxicity.

Pasdar's Edge is a National City real-estate mogul. He heads Edge Global and was arrested due to severe charges like lead poisoning and attempted murder of Lena Luthor, Lex's estranged sister. However, Rayner's Edge will be different as per the character synopsis, which says: "An intelligent, eloquent and impassioned self-made mogul who's innate ability to motivate is the means to his success and others' demise."

So, there is no surety on whether Rayner's portrayal of Edge would take up the villainy as smooth as Pasdar did. The character, who acquired The Daily Planet and employed Clark Kent as a television journalist for his network, was also played by Patrick Bergin and Rutger Hauer in Smallville. Meanwhile, Superman & Lois will also see an upgraded suit of Superman (Tyler Hoechlin).

