Trump sues Rupert Murdoch for $10B over Epstein report

US President Donald Trump has filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against media mogul Rupert Murdoch and The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The suit was filed in federal court in Miami after the WSJ published a report detailing Trump's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. The report claimed that Trump wrote a suggestive birthday letter to Epstein in 2003, which included a drawing of a naked woman and alluded to their "secrets."

Legal action Trump calls WSJ report 'Fake' on Truth Social Reacting to the WSJ report, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social, calling the letter a "Scam" and "Fake." He also claimed that Emma Tucker, the Journal's chief editor, had been informed about the letter's falsehood before it was published. The lawsuit seeks at least $10 billion in damages from Murdoch and WSJ for allegedly defaming Trump by publishing this report.

Death aftermath Who was Jeffrey Epstein? Epstein, a longtime associate of Trump and several other prominent men, was found dead in his New York prison cell while awaiting trial on charges of sexually exploiting dozens of underage girls. His death, ruled a suicide, fueled conspiracy theories about an alleged international pedophile ring involving wealthy individuals. These theories gained traction among Trump's far-right supporters who demanded more information about Epstein's alleged client list after he returned to power in January, drawing media attention.

Legal proceedings Trump's attorney general moves to unseal grand jury testimony To quell concerns over a possible government cover-up of Epstein's activities and death, Trump's Attorney General Pam Bondi has moved to unseal grand jury testimony against Epstein. Bondi cited "extensive public interest" in her request to release typically secret testimony. However, it remains unclear whether a court will grant permission for the unsealing of this material.