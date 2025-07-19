US designates TRF as a terrorist organization, China responds
What's the story
After the United States designated The Resistance Front (TRF) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, China has condemned the recent Pahalgam attack. The attack, which took place on April 22, killed 26 civilians and was the deadliest assault on Indian civilians since the 2008 Mumbai attacks. China's foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian expressed strong opposition to terrorism and praised US efforts in fighting it.
Designation details
US designates TRF as a terrorist organization
The US State Department announced the designation of TRF as a Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). The decision was taken after the group claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam massacre. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said this move demonstrates the Trump administration's commitment to countering terrorism and protecting national security interests.
Pakistan's response
Pakistan rejects link between TRF and LeT
Pakistan has rejected any link between TRF and Lashkar-e-Taiba, calling the latter a "defunct organization banned in Pakistan." Islamabad also called itself a "frontline state against terrorism" and claimed it had "contributed tremendously towards achievement of global peace through its counter-terrorism efforts." It accused India of using such designations to defame it. The country demanded objective policies in the fight against terrorism while continuing to face threats from Baloch militants.
China's stance
China calls on regional countries to enhance counterterrorism cooperation
After the US designation of TRF as a terrorist organization, China has called on regional countries to enhance counterterrorism cooperation and maintain security and stability. The move is expected to have implications at the United Nations, especially in the Security Council's 1267 Sanctions Committee. India is likely to push for further international isolation of TRF and its parent group, Lashkar-e-Taiba.