Trump-Epstein once brought teen tennis champion to casino: Ex-casino boss  

Jack O'Donnell, a former executive of the Atlantic City Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino, has alleged that President Donald Trump frequently visited the resort with the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and, on one occasion, brought a 19-year-old woman to the casino. O'Donnell served as president of the casino for four years from 1987. He told CNN that he often saw Epstein accompanying Trump during these visits for "special events."

Allegations detailed Incident at the casino "In my mind, it [Epstein] was his best friend, you know, from really the time I was there for four years," O'Donnell said. During one visit to the resort in the late 80s, O'Donnell claimed inspectors of the state casino commission were waiting for him in his office early morning after Trump and Epstein had turned up to the casino with a group of three women. The commission found out that one of these women was underage for gambling.

Leniency shown 'They gave him a break this time' The ex-casino owner said he questioned the inspectors about how they knew the woman's age. He recalled, "One of them was the number three-ranked tennis player in the world... And this guy happened to be a tennis fan, and he said, 'Jack, I know she's 19 years old.'" Despite the incident, O'Donnell claimed that the casino commission gave Trump "a break" this time but warned him about future violations.

Advice given O'Donnell warns Trump about future violations Later, O'Donnell said he had to call Trump to warn him about the incident. He told CNN, "I had to call them and say, 'they're giving you a break this time... but if this happens again...the fine is going to be substantial and it's going to be on your head.'" O'Donnell told CNN's Erin Burnett that, while the woman was not a minor, the casino risked a hefty fine or even losing its license for allowing anyone under 21 inside.

Distance maintained Trump's past comments about Epstein Trump has since tried to distance himself from Epstein, who allegedly died by suicide in a New York jail in August 2019. The two were photographed and filmed together on several occasions. In a 2002 interview with New York Magazine, Trump called Epstein a "terrific guy" and said they had known each other for 15 years. "It is...said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side," he added.