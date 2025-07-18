Brazil just tripled its rare‑earth exports to China: Here's why

Brazil's imports from China climbed 22% to $35.7 billion, driven in part by a surge in hybrid vehicle purchases. Imports of these vehicles jumped 52% by volume and 14% by value, reaching $1.38 billion, with China now supplying 84% of Brazil's hybrid vehicle imports. As a result, Brazil's trade surplus with China narrowed to $12 billion—its lowest level since 2019 and just half of the 2024 figure.

Trade impact

Brazil has emerged as a strategic alternative for China

China has long dominated the global processing of these critical minerals, but a mix of environmental curbs and geopolitical pressure has prompted Beijing to reduce its dependency on any single source. Brazil, with its large reserves and low political friction, has emerged as a strategic alternative. For Brazil, the rare-earth trade offers an opportunity to reposition itself within the global clean tech and defense value chains, even as it balances partnerships with both Western economies and China.