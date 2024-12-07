Summarize Simplifying... In short A video of officer Luan Felipe Alves pushing a man off a bridge in Brazil has sparked public outrage and calls for police reform.

Alves, now under preventive detention, claimed he intended to immobilize the man, not throw him off the bridge.

The incident has intensified protests against police violence, with demands for the resignation of the Secretary of Public Security, Guilherme Derrite. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The incident occurred on Monday

Brazil: Video of cop throwing man off bridge sparks outrage

By Chanshimla Varah 11:01 am Dec 07, 202411:01 am

What's the story A video of a military police officer throwing a civilian off a bridge in Sao Paulo, Brazil, has sparked widespread outrage. The incident occurred on Monday and was widely circulated on social media platforms and reported by the Brazilian press. The state's public ministry condemned the act as "appalling and absolutely unacceptable," leading to the officer's arrest early Thursday.

Legal action

Officer detained, legal proceedings underway

The video shows officer Luan Felipe Alves grabbing the man by his shirt and pushing him over the bridge's edge. The public ministry said it was clear from the footage that the suspect was already subdued and should have been taken to a police station intact. It is unknown what accusations Alves may face, but his defense team stated that his arrest "demonstrates that there is an anticipation of guilt."

Defense claims

Officer's defense and legal team's response

Sao Paulo's military court has ordered Alves to stay under preventive detention as investigations continue. Alves said his intention was to immobilize the man for evading police, not throw him off the bridge, Agencia Brasil reported. The man is believed to have survived the fall, and investigators are currently looking for him to question him.

Twitter Post

Alleged video of the incident

Public outrage

Public anger over police violence intensifies

The incident has fueled public outrage against police violence in Sao Paulo. A protest broke out on Thursday with demonstrators demanding the resignation of Secretary of Public Security Guilherme Derrite. One protester told Reuters, "We really need our voices to be heard...to expose the police which are so violent in the state of Sao Paulo and in Brazil."