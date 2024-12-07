Brazil: Video of cop throwing man off bridge sparks outrage
A video of a military police officer throwing a civilian off a bridge in Sao Paulo, Brazil, has sparked widespread outrage. The incident occurred on Monday and was widely circulated on social media platforms and reported by the Brazilian press. The state's public ministry condemned the act as "appalling and absolutely unacceptable," leading to the officer's arrest early Thursday.
Officer detained, legal proceedings underway
The video shows officer Luan Felipe Alves grabbing the man by his shirt and pushing him over the bridge's edge. The public ministry said it was clear from the footage that the suspect was already subdued and should have been taken to a police station intact. It is unknown what accusations Alves may face, but his defense team stated that his arrest "demonstrates that there is an anticipation of guilt."
Officer's defense and legal team's response
Sao Paulo's military court has ordered Alves to stay under preventive detention as investigations continue. Alves said his intention was to immobilize the man for evading police, not throw him off the bridge, Agencia Brasil reported. The man is believed to have survived the fall, and investigators are currently looking for him to question him.
Alleged video of the incident
Public anger over police violence intensifies
The incident has fueled public outrage against police violence in Sao Paulo. A protest broke out on Thursday with demonstrators demanding the resignation of Secretary of Public Security Guilherme Derrite. One protester told Reuters, "We really need our voices to be heard...to expose the police which are so violent in the state of Sao Paulo and in Brazil."