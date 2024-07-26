In short Simplifying... In short A Brazilian rancher, Kruger, has been fined $50 million for causing significant environmental damage to the Amazon rainforest.

The court has also ordered him to restore the degraded land and his assets have been frozen.

The court has also ordered him to restore the degraded land and his assets have been frozen.

This landmark case, the largest of its kind in Brazil, signifies a growing recognition of the cumulative climate effects of deforestation and could set a precedent for future climate justice lawsuits.

Brazilian rancher slapped with $50m fine for Amazon deforestation

By Simran Jeet 02:30 pm Jul 26, 202402:30 pm

What's the story In a landmark ruling, a federal court has ordered Brazilian cattle rancher, Dirceu Kruger, to pay over $50 million (₹4.15 billion approximately) in compensation for causing extensive damage to the Amazon rainforest through illegal deforestation. The court also mandated Kruger to restore the damaged area. This case, initiated by Brazil's attorney general's office on behalf of the Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama), marks the largest civil case for climate crimes in Brazil's history.

Deforestation methods

Kruger's destructive actions detailed in court

Kruger had previously been penalized by Ibama for annihilating 5,600 hectares (13,838 acres) of public land in the Amazonian municipalities of Boca do Acre and Labrea. The land was owned by the federal government and the state of Amazonas. To clear this area for cattle grazing, Kruger employed chainsaws to eliminate vegetation, ignited fires, and planted grass. Satellite imagery confirmed the extent of the damage while Kruger himself admitted his actions on film.

Environmental damage

Climate impact of Kruger's actions quantified in court

The attorney general's office argued that Kruger's actions had a dual climate impact: burning vegetation releases greenhouse gases, while removing plants stops carbon dioxide absorption. Evidence presented showed that damaging the Amazon rainforest releases about 161 tonnes of carbon per hectare, totaling 901,600 tonnes in this case. Valuing the damage at $65 (₹5,395) per tonne, the total cost of Kruger's actions amounted to $50 million.

Penalties imposed

Court orders Kruger to pay fine, restore land

The court has ordered that the funds paid by Kruger be directed to the national climate emergency fund. His assets have been frozen and he is banned from receiving government finance or tax benefits. Furthermore, Kruger is prohibited from selling cattle and agricultural products, as well as purchasing machinery such as chainsaws and tractors. In addition to the fine, he is required to restore the degraded land so it can serve as a carbon sink again.

Legal precedent

Case marks a milestone in Brazil's climate justice

This case is the largest claim for rainforest damage sought by Brazil's attorney general's office to date. Mariana Cirne of the national prosecutor's office for the defense of climate and the environment stated that the success of this case was "a matter of climate justice" and would help Brazil meet its national emission targets. The decision is not yet final and could still be appealed. Several similar cases are currently progressing through Brazil's judicial system.

Legal trends

Brazilian courts recognize cumulative climate effects

Rafaela Santos Martins da Rosa, a federal judge and editor of an upcoming book on climate litigation in Brazil, highlighted that Brazilian courts are increasingly acknowledging that actions releasing greenhouse gases or destroying carbon sinks contribute significantly to cumulative climate impacts. She added that quantifying the societal cost of this damage could deter future illegal activity. One such lawsuit is against Importacao e Exportacao de Madeiras Floresta Verde, an import-export company accused of storing wood from illegal deforestation.