G20 Summit ends, PM Modi hands over presidency to Brazil

India

G20 Summit ends, PM Modi hands over presidency to Brazil

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 10, 2023 | 02:15 pm 2 min read

PM Narendra Modi handed over G20 Presidency to Brazil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed over the G20 Presidency to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, which marked the end of the G20 Summit in New Delhi. He also handed over the ceremonial gavel to Lula da Silva to mark the transfer of the G20 Presidency at the summit's third session, "One Future," at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

Watch: Video of the announcement by PM Modi

PM Modi to hold bilateral talks with several leaders

With the ceremonial transfer of the gavel, the G20 Leaders' Summit under India's G20 Presidency concluded. However, PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with leaders of France, Canada, Nigeria, and others on Sunday. The summit's second day began with G20 leaders, including United States President Joe Biden and United Kingdom PM Rishi Sunak, gathering at Rajghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

What PM Modi said at 3rd session of G20 Summit

As the G20 Summit's third session began, PM Modi underlined its idea, saying "One Future" meant a future where countries are integrated by hearts and interests, too. He also stressed the importance of a human-centric vision rather than a GDP-centric one. He added the world should look at a future going beyond the vision of a "global village" to that of a "global family."

Brazilian President Lula da Silva listed G20 priorities

Meanwhile, at the summit's concluding ceremony, the Brazilian president listed social inclusion, the fight against hunger and poverty, energy transition, and sustainable development as G20 priorities. He also emphasized the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) must include new developing countries as permanent and non-permanent members to regain strength. "We (developing economies) want greater representation for emerging countries at World Bank and IMF," he noted.

Symbolic tree plantation by leaders at Bharat Mandapam

Biden skipped 3rd session of G20 Summit

On Sunday, several heads of G20 nations attended crucial deliberations at the third and final session. However, Biden skipped the event as he left for Hanoi, Vietnam. His Vietnam tour reportedly aims at deepening the US-Vietnam cooperation in light of China's growing ambitions in the region. Biden will meet top Vietnamese leaders and is expected to sign off on a "comprehensive strategic partnership."

Share this timeline