China carves out bunkers in Aksai Chin to counter India

World

China carves out bunkers in Aksai Chin to counter India

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 30, 2023 | 01:18 pm 3 min read

China has intensified military construction activities in Aksai Chin to counter India

China has reportedly initiated major military construction activities in Aksai Chin, a region claimed by India to be its integral part. The activities involve the carving of tunnels and the creation of shafts along a narrow river valley located to the east of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) is also building fortified shelters and bunkers to house its soldiers and hide weaponry, NDTV reported, citing satellite imagery from space tech company Maxar.

Why does this story matter?

The development followed the release of a new map by China, depicting Aksai Chin and Arunachal Pradesh in China. Days before, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly held talks on India-China relations during the BRICS Summit in South Africa. They also reportedly "reached a consensus" during the G-20 Summit in Bali in November 2022. Notably, India-China relations have been strained since 2020, when their forces clashed on the LAC in the Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh.

Construction activities reflect China's strategic maneuvering to counter India: Experts

The satellite imagery reportedly shows extensive construction going on in Aksai Chin over the past several months. The activities seem to reflect China's strategic maneuvering to counterbalance India's perceived military advantage in the region, NDTV quoted geo-intelligence experts as saying. Moreover, the construction of fortified shelters and bunkers likely represents a "tactical move" by China to ensure its preparedness against potential Indian airstrikes and extended-range artillery attacks, they added.

India accelerates military infrastructure post-Galwan clash

Damien Symon, a satellite imagery expert, said China's underground facilities aim to "counterbalance the current advantage held by the Indian Air Force in Aksai Chin." The 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh significantly impacted the ongoing military standoff and strained India-China relations. Since then, India has accelerated infrastructure development in the region, while China's continued aggression demonstrates its unwillingness to de-escalate tensions.

Beijing's long-term strategy despite strained relations with India

Reportedly, Beijing's investment in hardened military complexes near the LAC signals a long-term strategy of "digging in for the long haul." This aggressive stance comes despite the damage to its relationship with India and challenges from a struggling economy and intensifying disputes in the Western Pacific, said Jeff Smith, Director of the Asian Study Centre Recently, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar dismissed China's latest territorial claims, stating that "making absurd claims does not make other people's territories yours."

UK-based think-tank flagged similar activities by China

To note, this is not the first time China's operations have come to light. Earlier in June, Chatham House, a UK-based think tank, stated that Beijing is engaging in these activities to ensure smooth troop deployment along the Indian border. According to the think-tank, since the start of a military standoff with India in May 2020, the Chinese PLA has created a network of outposts, camps, and enlarged roadways on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Rising concerns over potential conflict, instability

This situation raises concerns about the possibility of further conflict and instability in the area. Brahma Chellaney, one of India's authoritative watchers of China, notes that "China's creation of permanent bunkers and other fortifications in Aksai Chin meshes with its broader intransigence." He claimed that China was in no mood to climb down to some extent to end the extended military standoff with India.

Share this timeline