US President Joe Biden may face impeachment probe

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 25, 2023 | 03:36 pm 3 min read

US President Joe Biden will likely face impeachment probe

Amid serious financial strains in the United States (US), the country is facing a fresh challenge as calls for President Joe Biden's impeachment grow louder. US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy also floated an impeachment probe into Biden over his foreign business activities, per Fox News. This is the first time that McCarthy has publicly floated this proposal outside the House in the US.

Why does this story matter?

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) is already probing President Biden's son, Hunter Biden, for alleged tax offenses and illegal offshore business operations during former President Donald Trump's tenure. Republicans have questioned whether Hunter used his father's position as vice president during 2009-17 to serve on the board of one of Ukraine's largest natural gas companies and attempt to strike agreements in China, too.

Biden family received dollars from China: US House Speaker McCarthy

In an interview with Fox News, McCarthy said, "When Biden was running for office, he told the public he has never talked about business. He said his family has never received a dollar from China, which we prove is not true." He also pointed to whistleblowers' testimonies alleging delays in the investigation into Hunter's tax crimes and foreign funds received by the Biden family.

McCarthy alleges Biden used 'weaponization of government' to benefit family

McCarthy further claimed that the details gathered so far make the case fit for an impeachment probe, which the Republicans were also demanding following the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers' revelations. "Because this president has also used something we haven't seen since Richard Nixon: Use the weaponization of government to benefit his family and deny Congress the ability to have the oversight," he alleged.

Republicans divert from real issues: White House responds to allegations

In response to McCarthy's remarks, the White House slammed the Republican investigators for failing to focus on important issues. The spokesperson for oversight and investigations, Ian Sams, said that instead of focusing on the issues facing Americans, like lowering inflation and creating jobs, the House Republicans are diverting priorities. "Their eagerness to go after @POTUS regardless of the truth is seemingly bottomless," he tweeted.

White House spokesperson Sams responds on Twitter

Biden's next US presidential bid under threat

Per reports, Republicans are considering exploiting the allegations against Biden and Hunter's case to corner Biden ahead of the 2024 US elections. Earlier this month, the Republicans who oversee three key House committees joined forces to investigate the Justice Department's handling of the charges against Hunter. The House Republicans also summoned the two IRS whistleblowers to testify publicly for the first time last week.

