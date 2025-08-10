Babar Azam owns 20 ducks in internationals for Pakistan: Stats

Pakistan cricket team batter Babar Azam suffered an early dismissal in the 2nd ODI versus West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Babar, who walked in when Pakistan were 37/1 in the 9th over, perished for a three-ball duck. Pakistan were 37/2 after 9 overs. Notably, this was Babar's 20th duck for Pakistan across the three formats. We decode the stats.

Information How did Babar get dismissed? WI pacer Jayden Seales dismissed Babar. A full delivery which curled in late toward off stump had Babar play all over it. The batter wanted to drive and the ball shaped in and beat his inside edge.

Ducks A look at Babar's ducks across formats for Pakistan Playing his 133rd ODI match (130 innings), Babar has registered his 5th duck, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his maiden ODI duck versus WI. Meanwhile, Babar owns another 8 ducks in Test cricket from 59 matches (108 innings). Babar, who is currently out of the Pakistan T20I side, owns 7 ducks in the 20-over format from 128 matches (121 innings).