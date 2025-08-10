By the numbers: Coco Gauff at the US Open
What's the story
Women's singles tennis world number two, Coco Gauff, will be aiming to end her Grand Slam season on a high. The 2025 French Open winner was ousted from the opening round at Wimbledon. Gauff, who is a one-time winner at the US Open, will aim to add to her two women's singles Grand Slam wins to date. Here are further details.
Information
Gauff at Grand Slams (overall and 2025)
Gauff is 71-21 at Grand Slams in women's singles. She is a two-time Slam winner. She has reached three Grand Slam finals to date and holds a 2-1 record. In 2025, she is 11-2 at Grand Slams.
US Open
Gauff is a one-time US Open winner, owns 17-5 record
Gauff made her US Open debut in 2019. She exited the third round. In her next attempt, Gauff was ousted in the opening round. In 2021, she faced another early exit, this time in the 2nd round. She reached the quarter-finals in 2022 before winning the title in 2023. Last season, she exited in the 4th round. Gauff is 17-5 at the US Open.