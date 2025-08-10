By the numbers: Coco Gauff at the US Open

Gauff is 71-21 at Grand Slams in women's singles. She is a two-time Slam winner. She has reached three Grand Slam finals to date and holds a 2-1 record. In 2025, she is 11-2 at Grand Slams.

US Open

Gauff is a one-time US Open winner, owns 17-5 record

Gauff made her US Open debut in 2019. She exited the third round. In her next attempt, Gauff was ousted in the opening round. In 2021, she faced another early exit, this time in the 2nd round. She reached the quarter-finals in 2022 before winning the title in 2023. Last season, she exited in the 4th round. Gauff is 17-5 at the US Open.