Crystal Palace down Liverpool on penalties to win Community Shield

Crystal Palace overcame Premier League champions Liverpool to win the 2025 FA Community Shield at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Palace forced a shootout after equalizing to 2-2 in normal time. The FA Cup winners then bagged the shootout 3-2 to earn another piece of silverware. Justin Devenny scored the winning penalty for the Eagles. Here's more.

Twitter Post Winners! CRYSTAL PALACE ARE THE 2025 COMMUNITY SHIELD WINNERS ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/dXhwOVGbSZ — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 10, 2025

Information A look at the match stats Palace had 14 attempts with 4 shots on target. The Reds managed 12 attempts with 5 of them on target. Liverpool had 60% ball possession and owned an 85% pass accuracy.

Goals Mateta cancels out Ekitike's opener Liverpool's new signing Hugo Ekitike opened the scoring in the 4th minute. Fellow new signings Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz did well to progress up to pitch. The ball was played to Ekitike by Wirtz, who created space and scored. Palace equalized in the 17th minute through Jean-Philippe Mateta, who scored from the penalty spot after Virgil van Dijk fouled Ismaila Sarr.

Information Frimpong helps Liverpool regain lead Jeremie Frimpong, who joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, scored his side's 2nd in the 21st minute. His attempted cross saw the ball spin enough to beat Dean Henderson on goal.

2nd half Palace get the equalizer through Sarr Liverpool started the 2nd half brightly and Ekitike could have made it 3-1, but the player missed after being unable to guide his header on target. Moments later, Ekitike missed again after Wirtz had set him up. In the 62nd minute, Liverpool's Alisson Becker made a fine save from Eberechi Eze. Palace managed to equalize 15 minutes later through Sarr.

Penalties How did the shootout pan out? Mohamed Salah missed the first penalty before Mateta scored his, giving Palace the lead. Alexis Mac Allister had his shot saved by Henderson with Alisson then stopping Eze. Cody Gakpo and Sarr both scored before Henderson saved Harvey Eliott's shot. Sosa then hit the post for Palace with Dominic Szoboszlai scoring for Liverpool. Devenny then scored the winning penalty for Palace.

Information Mateta and Sarr shine for the Eagles Mateta has raced to 47 goals for Crystal Palace. The in-form striker scored 17 goals for Palace last season in all competitions. Meanwhile, Sarr has 17 goals for Palace. He scored an impressive 12 goals last season.